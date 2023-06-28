News you can trust since 1737
Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted in early hours - man arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent

Police in Newry have arrested a man following a report of a serious assault in the Parkhead Crescent area of the city in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday June 28th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read

In a statement a PSNI spokesman said: “At around 2.25am, officers received and responded to a report that a man was being assaulted by another man.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition at this time.

A hosptial bedA hosptial bed
“A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, and remains in police custody.

“Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who has any information which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 114 of 28/06/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/