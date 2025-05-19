Man sent to jail for two months after asking 13-year-olds for a kiss and exposing himself

Orangefield Park (Google Maps)

A Belfast man has been jailed for being exposed in front of two schoolgirls he followed and asked for a kiss.

Scott McCormick, 37, was ordered to serve two months in custody after he admitted indecent behaviour during the encounter in the east of the city.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant initially approached the girls, both aged 13, in the Grand Parade area on November 2 last year to ask if they had a lighter.

They walked away but he followed them into Orangefield Park and began calling one of them “honey”.

Despite making requests for him to stop, he came up to the teenagers again and asked for a kiss.

“At some point the male walked over to a bush and urinated in it, then turned round and faced them with his penis still exposed,” a Crown lawyer said.

Police were called after the girls sought help from a woman in the park.

McCormick, of Ravenscroft Avenue, was prosecuted for indecent behaviour, rather than charged with indecent exposure under the Sexual Offences Act.

However, he is currently on remand over separate allegations of exposing himself in front of children on a busy beach earlier this year.

McCormick is also accused of outraging public decency by encouraging dogs to approach him during that incident at Seapark Bay in Holywood, Co Down on March 16.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvery stressed the earlier actions at Orangefield Park do not qualify for being put on the sex offenders’ register.

Mr Harvey told the court his client had been intoxicated and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“He has been in custody since March for other, similar type offences,” the solicitor confirmed.

District Judge Amanda Henderson confirmed that the indecent behaviour crossed the threshold for a custodial sentence.