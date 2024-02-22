Man sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court for offences linked to wildlife crime - deer poaching - and money laundering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI statement says that an investigation was first initiated on the 16th January 2020, following concerns that wildlife crime, namely deer poaching, was being implemented by Mr Trevor Gannon.

Subsequently, searches were carried out at a property in the Castlederg area and in two food processing plants in Coalisland and Scotland.

As a result of these searches and based on the evidence found, a further investigation into money laundering was conducted.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Trevor Gannon, from the Castlederg area, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 200 hours of Community Service and a Confiscation Order for £6,000 was made against him.

These charges included, arrangement to acquire criminal property, concealing criminal property and possessing criminal property.

Detective Chief Inspector Wilson said: “We welcome the outcome and want to remind the public and any business owners that we will continue to tackle all types of criminality including wildlife crime such as deer poaching and money laundering, investigating reports accordingly.

“The investigations into Mr Gannon’s unlawful activity, were conducted collaboratively with partners from the Food Standard Agency, Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs, and Derry City and Strabane Environmental Health Council, which highlights our shared determination and commitment to disrupting these types of crime.

“Going forward, the local community is encouraged to report any similar incidents of deer poaching to police, to prevent this illegal activity taking place.

"I would also like to add that when investigating officers are considering wildlife crime other offences may be identified".