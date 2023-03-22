Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after 'brutal attack' on Christmas Day where victim stabbed 4 times in back

A statement from the PSNI says that Nicholas Smith (also known as Nicholas Irvine) of Church Road in Randalstown was sentenced to a 3 year in prison and 3 years on licence, with a 5 year Violent Offences Prevention Order (VOPO), after entering a guilty plea to Grievous Bodily Harm with intent on March 18th 2022.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Nicholas Smith subjected his male victim to a brutal attack at a house in the Neilsbrook View estate on Christmas Day.

“The victim was stabbed four times in the back and suffered serious blood loss and a punctured lung.

PSNI

“I hope this sentencing sends out a clear message to anyone who thinks they can get away with this type of crime. We will work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.

“I would ask anyone who is a victim of crime to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or 999 in an emergency. “

