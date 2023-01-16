Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “Police received a report that a man had been shot in the back of each leg by four masked men within the vicinity of Glenbrook Road.

"The suspects made off on foot in the direction of IIex Avenue.“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who has any information, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1723 15/01/23.Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/