Man shot in each leg in gun attack

Detectives investigating the shooting incident in the Enler Park Central area on Monday are appealing for information.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 9.10pm, we received a report that a 37-year-old man had been shot in both of his legs.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment.