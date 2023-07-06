News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Man shot in the leg after group of masked men burst into city flat - victim in 20s rushed to hospital - “Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community”

Police are now appealing for information after a young man was shot in the leg in a Londonderry flat on Wednesday, July 5th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST- 1 min read
NIASNIAS
NIAS

In a statement. Detective Sergeant Gingell said: "Around 11.05pm, police received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that “this shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights” and “everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence”.

“There is no justification for this type of attack,” he said. “Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community”.

Most Popular

The top PSNI officer said: "Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.Y

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

ou can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.