Man slashed in face and kicked unconscious in savage attack

Detectives are investigating a serious assault on a man in Newry at around 2am on Saturday morning - October 19.

The 34-year-old was walking on Canal Street when a silver five door Volkswagen Golf pulled up alongside him at the Merchants Quay junction.

Two men got out of the vehicle, one of whom then slashed the victim across the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The assailants then kicked him while he lay on the ground causing him to lose consciousness.

The victim sustained a seven inch gash to his face and a smaller slash would to the upper arm as well as cuts and bruises.



Detectives believe the area would have been busy with people at the time and are appealing for anyone who witnessed this unprovoked attack to please make contact by calling 101 and quoting reference 573 19/10/19.

