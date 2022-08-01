Man slumped at wheel in garage forecourt was found with £40K cannabis

Seizure made from car by police in Newry

In a post on social media they said: "Yesterday morning at 11am, officers from Downpatrick received a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a car in a garage forecourt in Ballynahinch.

"When we arrived and tapped the window, the male decided to drive off, almost colliding with officers as he did so; however, we managed to deploy a stinger device puncturing 3 of his tyres as he drove away.

"The driver abandoned the car in Ballynahinch town centre but was detained by police a couple of minutes later.

"He was arrested for; Driving whilst Unfit Through Drugs, Dangerous Driving, Failing to Stop for Police, Taking and Driving Away, Driving whilst Disqualified, No Insurance, Going Equipped for Theft and Possession of Class B Drugs with Intent to Supply, after Cannabis, worth an estimated street value of over £40,000, was located.

"The male has spent the night in custody and will be interviewed and charged this morning.