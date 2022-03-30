Man stabbed in head after answering knock at front door - police launch investigation

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “The man reported that he heard a knock at his door at around 4.10am this morning, but after finding no-one at the door when he answered it, he stepped outside to see if anyone was nearby.

“Once outside, he was attacked from behind by an unknown person and struck a number of times to his head with a sharp object.

“He managed to get back inside his house following the attack and was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Hospital