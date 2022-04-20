Man stabbed on busy street and struck with wax candle burner, court told

He was also struck with a wax candle burner as part of an alleged bid to kill him on Easter Monday.

The victim, aged in his thirties, suffered life-changing injuries in the knife attack and remains in a critical condition, according to police.

Details emerged as two men appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court jointly charged with his attempted murder and possessing a blade in public.

Both defendants were granted bail under strict conditions.

Anthony Harrison, 30, and James Parke, 28, were arrested by police investigating the incident in the Clifton Drive and Cliftonville Road area.

A detective said the victim was discovered with several stab wounds to his abdomen.

He later underwent emergency surgery and is currently in a hospital intensive care unit.

Witnesses said one man knifed him repeatedly while a second assailant struck him with a wax burner before both left the scene.

As paramedics treated the victim, he claimed that Harrison, of Brookhill Avenue in north Belfast, had carried out the stabbing, the court heard.

Armed response police officers searched the defendant’s home, seizing clothing, suspected drugs and cash.

A bullet and a Mass card said to be from the INLA were also located.

Harrison, who works as a valet for a car dealership, is allegedly linked to the attack by forensic and identification evidence.

He is also charged with having ammunition in suspicious circumstances, along with quantities of cannabis and diazepam.

Parke, from the Cliftonville Road, faces further counts of possessing an offensive weapon in public and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard blood-stained clothing, suspected herbal cannabis, scales and deal bags were found at a flat linked to him.

A knife matching the description of the blade used in the stabbing was then discovered in the garden of an adjoining property.

Opposing bail for the accused, the detective said: “This happened in a busy, residential area with children in the area.

“The victim has been seriously injured, receiving multiple stab wounds and required several surgeries… it’s an extremely violent and unprovoked attack.”

Harrison’s solicitor, Robert Murtagh, confirmed his client completely denies involvement in the attack.

Contending that the witness accounts were inconsistent, the lawyer also claimed the Mass leaflet and round of ammunition had been sent to his client as part of a paramilitary threat.

“He received the card and bullet, as opposed to him having them,” Mr Murtagh said.

Ruaidhri Currie, representing Parke, also raised issues over the forensic evidence.

The solicitor added: “It’s accepted by police that Mr Parke is not the alleged knifeman in the attack.”

Both defendants were granted bail under strict conditions, including curfews, electronic monitoring, and a ban on contacting any witnesses.