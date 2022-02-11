Man steals car from woman and crashes it

The incident took place in Downpatrick on Thursday February 10 shortly after 2.30pm. A man smashed the passenger window of a Grey VW Golf in the Meadowlands area and attempted to assault the female driver, who managed to escape. A short time later the vehicle then crashed into at least three cars on Church Street. The vehicle then crashed into a business premises on Market Street and the man fled from the scene. A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and is currently receiving treatment in hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage.