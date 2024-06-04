Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been attacked with a spade during a burglary.

At around 6.30am this morning, officers attended a report that the male occupant of a property Beechland Drive area, south Lisburn, had been attacked by three men.

As well as using the gardening implement, it was reported that men also punched and kicked the householder who sustained injuries to his head, his upper body, and his abdomen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

General view of a PSNI car

Other news:

The PSNI said: “Three men, one aged in his 30s, and two aged in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and a number of drugs offences.

“They remain in police custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 194 of 04/06/24.