The incident occurred in east Belfast in the early hours of today (Friday).

In a statement issued by the PSNI, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "Shortly after 1.05am, a report was received that a man had been assaulted in the Belmont Avenue area. It was reported that he was approached by two men, wearing balaclavas, one of whom was armed with a firearm. The victim reported hearing a number of clicks when the suspect pointed the weapon at him.

"He was then struck in the face with the weapon before being taken to hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury, which has been described as life-changing. This was a vicious assault and our investigation is at an early stage as we work to establish the circumstances.

The man was assaulted in the Belmont Avenue area of east Belfast around 1am this morning