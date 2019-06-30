Man suffers serious head injury in Co Londonderry assault

A man aged in his 50s is being treated in hospital for a serious head injury after he was assaulted in Castledawson yesterday.

The incident occurred in the Moyola Avenue area of the Co Londonderry village shortly before 3:30pm.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report at 3:25pm that a man, aged in his 50s, had been assaulted in the Moyola Avenue area.

"The NI Ambulance Service and police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious head injury where he remains this afternoon.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Moyola Avenue area yesterday afternoon and who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has information about this to contact detectives in Cookstown on the non emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1329 of 29/06/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.