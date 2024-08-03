Man suffers ‘significant’ leg injuries in shooting in the early hours of Saturday

The Gannaway area of Bangor

A man has been left with "significant" leg injuries after being shot in Co Down .

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Bangor area in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: "Shortly after midnight, officers received a report that a man had attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

"We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier when he was attacked.

"This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg."

She added: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.