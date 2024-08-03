Man suffers ‘significant’ leg injuries in shooting in the early hours of Saturday

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 17:43 BST
The Gannaway area of Bangorplaceholder image
A man has been left with "significant" leg injuries after being shot in Co Down .

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Bangor area in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Lorraine Dougherty said: "Shortly after midnight, officers received a report that a man had attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

"We believe the man had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier when he was attacked.

"This has left the victim with significant injuries to his leg."

She added: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage which could be of assistance. Our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 57 of 03/08/24."

