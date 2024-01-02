Man sustains serious facial injuries in racially motivated hate crime in Strabane on January 31 - appeal for video footage
A PSNI statement says it was reported that a man, aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man at around 2.15am and sustained serious facial injuries.
"This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked,” a PSNI spokesman said.
"This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising
"We're urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23”.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.