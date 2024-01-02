All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man sustains serious facial injuries in racially motivated hate crime in Strabane on January 31 - appeal for video footage

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault on a man on Railway Street in Strabane during the early hours of Sunday, 31st December 2023.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Read More
This is what happened on New Years Day in Carnlough and Crawfordsburn when feist...

A PSNI statement says it was reported that a man, aged in his mid-40s, was assaulted by another man at around 2.15am and sustained serious facial injuries.

"This was a nasty assault, during which the victim was punched and kicked,” a PSNI spokesman said.

Male doctor with stethoscopeMale doctor with stethoscope
Male doctor with stethoscope
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This attack, which is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime, occurred at a time when we know people had been out socialising

"We're urging anyone who witnessed this assault, or who may have recorded what happened on their mobile phone to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 159 of 31/12/23”.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.