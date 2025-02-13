Man taken to hospital after attack by masked gang armed with hammers

A masked gang armed with hammers last night left a man needing hospital treatment for injuries to his head and body.

The incident took place in east Belfast shortly before 8pm.

Police said five masked men armed with hammers broke their way into a flat in the Templemore Street area and attacked a man who was in the property.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The man suffered injuries to his head and body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“At approximately 5.35am this morning, Thursday 13th February, police received a report that a motorcycle had been set alight in a communal hallway at the same address.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Services attended and extinguished the fire, luckily no one was injured.

“We are treating both incident as linked and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1601 12/02/24.”