Man taken to hospital after being seriously assaulted during armed robbery in NI housing estate

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an armed robbery in Ballymena on Tuesday morning, 10th January.

In a statement Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At approximately 7am this morning, police received a report that a man who had been walking in the Dunclug Park area was seriously assaulted by three men.

“The man, who is aged in his 30s, was kicked and punched by the men to his face and body.

Dunclug Park

"He was also stabbed in the arm by a suspected knife while he was on the ground.”

The statement adds that the suspects made off with a mobile phone, a sum of cash and a number of cards belonging to the victim.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a moti," adds Detective Sergeant Crothers.

"This was a terrifying attack and the man required hospital treatment for his injuries.“The three suspects are believed to be aged in their 20s - one of the men had a beard and another was wearing a khaki-coloured coat.

