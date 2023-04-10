News you can trust since 1737
Man taken to hospital after he is beaten on head with pool cue during an aggravated burglary

A man has been taken to hospital after he was struck several times on the head with a pool cue during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report at around 11:50pm that a short time earlier, an unknown man has entered a house in the Muckamore Garden Village area.

"He assaulted the male occupant with a pool cue, striking him a number of times on the head before making off from the scene with a wallet containing a sum of cash.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.
"The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Our inquiries are ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2002 of 09/04/23."