Man taken to hospital after he is beaten on head with pool cue during an aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report at around 11:50pm that a short time earlier, an unknown man has entered a house in the Muckamore Garden Village area.

"He assaulted the male occupant with a pool cue, striking him a number of times on the head before making off from the scene with a wallet containing a sum of cash.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

