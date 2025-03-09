Man taken to hospital after suspected arson attack on house in County Tyrone

Police appeal

​A man has been treated in hospital after a suspected arson attack at a house in Co Tyrone.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said it is believed that an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of a house in Omagh, and set alight, in the early hours of Saturday.

One man was inside the property in the Riverview Park area at the time, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said they received the report of the fire at about 2.55am .

"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended and extinguished the flames," they said.

"It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letter box and set alight causing significant damage to the front door.

"One man was inside the property at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad