Man taken to hospital after suspected arson attack on house in County Tyrone
Police said it is believed that an accelerant was poured through the letterbox of a house in Omagh, and set alight, in the early hours of Saturday.
One man was inside the property in the Riverview Park area at the time, and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
A police spokesperson said they received the report of the fire at about 2.55am .
"Officers along with colleagues from other emergency services attended and extinguished the flames," they said.
"It is believed that an accelerant had been poured through the letter box and set alight causing significant damage to the front door.
"One man was inside the property at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.
"This is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 159 of 08/03/25."