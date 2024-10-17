NIAS

Police are appealing for information following a report of a serious assault in Belfast yesterday, Wednesday 16th October.

Inspector Carey said: “We received a report shortly after 7pm that a man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted in the Townsend Street area.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and he was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

“A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1500 16/10/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/