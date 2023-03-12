Man to appear in court after being arrested while trying to import drugs at Belfast City Airport

The Malaysian national was questioned by NCA investigators after arriving at the airport on Saturday 11 March on a flight from Birmingham.

They said that he had previously travelled on flights from Malaysia via Oman and Frankfurt.

Border Force officers seized an estimated 15 kilos of cannabis.

The arrest was made at Belfast City Airport

The 32-year-old was charged and remanded in custody to appear before Belfast magistrates tomorrow (Monday, March 13).

Meanwhile the PSNI have seized drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £350,000, following a search of a property in the Fintona area.

The planned searches, carried out by officers from Lisnaskea District Support Team, concentrated on an address between Seskinore and Fintona on Friday afternoon (March 10).

Large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs were seized in addition to various electronic items.

Two men, aged 29 and 25, arrested were released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Sergeant Robinson said: "Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

"This seizure is significant but getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle. We work with range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have