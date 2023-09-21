Man to appear in court after £50,000 suspected Class A drugs seized in Draperstown
A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
The charges follow a search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown on Tuesday, September 19th, where suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 were seized, along with small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.
The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 21st).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.