News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Man to appear in court after £50,000 suspected Class A drugs seized in Draperstown

A 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A and Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The charges follow a search at a residential property in The Orchard area of Draperstown on Tuesday, September 19th, where suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 were seized, along with small amount of suspected class B drugs, electronic devices and assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday, September 21st).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.