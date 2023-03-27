Man to appear in court charged in connection with seizure of Class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000
A 36-year-old has been charged with possessing criminal property, two counts of possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possession of a Class C Controlled drug with intent to supply.
A PSNI statement says the man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (March 27).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The man’s arrest came after the seizure of Class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Saturday 25th March.