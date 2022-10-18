Man to appear in court charged in connection with serious assault in east Belfast
Detectives investigating a serious assault in east Belfast on Sunday, October 16 have charged a 19-year-old man with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
By Gemma Murray
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, October 18).As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.Meanwhile a 22-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.