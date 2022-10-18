News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man to appear in court charged in connection with serious assault in east Belfast

Detectives investigating a serious assault in east Belfast on Sunday, October 16 have charged a 19-year-old man with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Freelance
Freelance

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, October 18).As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.Meanwhile a 22-year-old man has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.