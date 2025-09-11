Man to appear in court charged with a number of offences including fraudulently importing a class B controlled drug
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch have charged a man, who was arrested in Glasgow on Wednesday 10th September, to court.
The 41-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including fraudulently importing a class B controlled drug, conspiracy to supply a class B controlled drug and being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 11th September.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.