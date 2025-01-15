Man to appear in court charged with assaulting police after drug search stop
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man, 19, had been arrested by police following what they called “a proactive search” in the Victoria Avenue area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning.
The PSNI had said he was spotted by officers on patrol, who detained him to conduct a drug search.
They had said that “when officers engaged with the man, he became violent and was subsequently arrested for three counts of assault on police" and that “he was also further arrested for possession of controlled drugs when officers located class B and C drugs on him”.
Now police have said he has been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on February 12.