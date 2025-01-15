Man to appear in court charged with assaulting police after drug search stop

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Jan 2025, 19:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is to appear in court, charged with assaulting police.

The man, 19, had been arrested by police following what they called “a proactive search” in the Victoria Avenue area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI had said he was spotted by officers on patrol, who detained him to conduct a drug search.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They had said that “when officers engaged with the man, he became violent and was subsequently arrested for three counts of assault on police" and that “he was also further arrested for possession of controlled drugs when officers located class B and C drugs on him”.

The PSNIThe PSNI
The PSNI

Now police have said he has been charged with assault on police, disorderly behaviour, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on February 12.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice