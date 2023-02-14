Man to appear in court charged with making off without paying for taxi

The 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery, fraud by false representation and making off without paying.

In a statement the PSNI say that the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday, 12th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is due to appear before Laganside Court this morning, Tuesday 14th February.

Taxi

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.