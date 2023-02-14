Man to appear in court charged with making off without paying for taxi
A man has been charged for the robbery of a taxi driver in north Belfast.
The 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery, fraud by false representation and making off without paying.
In a statement the PSNI say that the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday, 12th February.
The man is due to appear before Laganside Court this morning, Tuesday 14th February.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Meanwhile, a 30 year-old-man arrested on suspicion of robbery, making off without paying and fraud by false representation has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.