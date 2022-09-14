Man to appear in court charged with murder of Hollie Thomson
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson have charged a 31-year-old man with murder.
By Gemma Murray
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:25 am
Hollie, from the Greenan area of West Belfast, was found dead on Sunday September 11th.
The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday September 14th at 10am.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.