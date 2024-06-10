arrested man with cuffed hands

A 23 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life or property, possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of a firearm whilst drunk or under the influence of drugs and discharging a firearm in a public place.

He's due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates court this morning, Monday 10th June.

The charges follow an incident in Ballygowan on Sunday during which a shotgun was discharged.

