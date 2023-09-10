News you can trust since 1737
Man to appear in court over theft of bank cards, cash and jewellery from a woman in her 80s at her home in Ballymena

​A man will appear in court tomorrow over reported thefts at the house in Ballymena of a woman aged in her 80s.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Sep 2023, 19:42 BST- 1 min read
The man will appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court today

​Detectives in Mid and East Antrim, investigating an incident in the Hollybank Park area on Wednesday 30th November 2022, when it was reported that a male entered the house of a woman aged in her 80s and stole a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery, have arrested and charged a 41 year old man.The man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.