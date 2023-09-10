Man to appear in court over theft of bank cards, cash and jewellery from a woman in her 80s at her home in Ballymena

​Detectives in Mid and East Antrim, investigating an incident in the Hollybank Park area on Wednesday 30th November 2022, when it was reported that a male entered the house of a woman aged in her 80s and stole a number of bank cards, bank books, a sum of cash and jewellery, have arrested and charged a 41 year old man.The man has been charged with a number of offences including burglary, false imprisonment and criminal damage and is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.