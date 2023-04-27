Man to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle after he was found unconscious outside pub in Rasharkin
A man was expected to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle.
The PSNI say that sadly Mr O’Boyle was found unconscious at the back of licensed premises in Rasharkin on April 16 and died just over one week later, on Monday 24 April.
Paul Francis O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was 58-years-old and from Rasharkin in Co Antrim.
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle, have charged a 56-year-old man.He is charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 27 April).
Mr O’Boyle died in hospital on Monday 24 April, following the report of an assault in Rasharkin on Sunday 16 April.