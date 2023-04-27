News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
2 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
2 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
2 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
4 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
17 hours ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit

Man to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle after he was found unconscious outside pub in Rasharkin

A man was expected to appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle.

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

The PSNI say that sadly Mr O’Boyle was found unconscious at the back of licensed premises in Rasharkin on April 16 and died just over one week later, on Monday 24 April.

Paul Francis O’Boyle, who was also known as ‘Fez’, was 58-years-old and from Rasharkin in Co Antrim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Paul ‘Fez’ O’Boyle, have charged a 56-year-old man.He is charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 27 April).

Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16. The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday. A man has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court via Video Link. Pic PacemakerPaul 'Fez' O'Boyle who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16. The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday. A man has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court via Video Link. Pic Pacemaker
Paul 'Fez' O'Boyle who was also known as ‘Fez’, was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of Rasharkin on Sunday, April 16. The 58-year-old from the village died in hospital from his injuries on Monday. A man has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court via Video Link. Pic Pacemaker
Most Popular

Mr O’Boyle died in hospital on Monday 24 April, following the report of an assault in Rasharkin on Sunday 16 April.

Rasharkin Main Street - Google maps.jpegRasharkin Main Street - Google maps.jpeg
Rasharkin Main Street - Google maps.jpeg