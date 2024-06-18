Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating a report of arson at a house in the Meadow View Crescent area of Londonderry on Sunday evening, 16th June have charged a man to court.

The 36-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal damage, three counts of assault on police, burglary and arson endangering life with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, 18th June.

