Man to appear in court today charged with arson endangering life with intent after incident at house in the Meadow View Crescent area of  Londonderry

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Jun 2024, 07:37 BST
Detectives investigating a report of arson at a house in the Meadow View Crescent area of Londonderry on Sunday evening, 16th June have charged a man to court.

The 36-year-old has been charged with three counts of criminal damage, three counts of assault on police, burglary and arson endangering life with intent.

He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, 18th June.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.