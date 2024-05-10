Man transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland over Robbie Lawlor murder

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 10th May 2024
Man arrested by detectives in Liverpool investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor

A man has been transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland to face questioning over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne on April 4.

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool by Merseyside Police and subsequently transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by detectives investigating the murder.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave police station for questioning."