Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man arrested by detectives in Liverpool investigating the murder of Robbie Lawlor

A man has been transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland to face questioning over the murder of Robbie Lawlor in 2020.

Mr Lawlor, 36, was shot dead outside a house in Etna Drive in the Ardoyne on April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday evening, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 32-year-old man was arrested in Liverpool by Merseyside Police and subsequently transported to Northern Ireland for questioning by detectives investigating the murder.