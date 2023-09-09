Man unlawfully at large following report of a burglary in Belfast - Police advise, 'do not approach'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Inspector Ferguson said: “The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday 9th September, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but absconded from police custody a short time later.

“He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”

