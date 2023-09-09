Man unlawfully at large following report of a burglary in Belfast - Police advise, 'do not approach'

News you can trust since 1737
Police are working to locate a man, who is unlawfully at large in west Belfast.
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Sep 2023, 18:04 BST- 1 min read
Inspector Ferguson said: “The man was arrested at approximately 12.15 today, Saturday 9th September, following the report of a burglary in the Falls Road area, but absconded from police custody a short time later.

“He is described as being in his 20s, with dark hair and was wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt and handcuffed to the front.

“We are advising the public to not approach the man but to call 999 immediately if seen.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.