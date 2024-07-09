Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted and subsequently pursued in a vehicle in Newtownabbey on Monday 8 July.

A 41-year-old man was walking his dog in Valley Dog Park on O’Neill Road at around 2pm when he was approached by a group of men.

One of the group proceeded to punch the victim to the side of the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The other men then began to kick him.

Another man in the park responded to the victim’s cries for help and the group of assailants fled.

Whilst making his way from the park in his vehicle, the victim was blocked on Antrim Road by a black Volkswagen Tiguan which pulled into his path.

As he made off, he was pursued by the Tiguan for a distance before his blue Mercedes car was rammed from behind. At the Fortwilliam traffic lights a male exited the Tiguan and approached the Mercedes however the victim drove off.

Police are investigating and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

They would especially like to speak to anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam or any other footage in the area at the time.