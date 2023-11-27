Man walking in central Belfast left shaken after being threatened with a knife after being asked for a light for cigarette
In a statement from the PSNI, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report shortly before 5:15pm, that a man in his 20s was approached by a male and asked for a lighter.
"It was then reported the male produced a knife and threatened the man, taking a sum of money from him and making off on foot towards the rear of City Hall.
"The man was not injured, but was left badly shaken following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1220 26/11/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”