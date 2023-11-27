Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at the Donegall Square West area of Belfast on Sunday 26th November.

In a statement from the PSNI, Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Police received a report shortly before 5:15pm, that a man in his 20s was approached by a male and asked for a lighter.

"It was then reported the male produced a knife and threatened the man, taking a sum of money from him and making off on foot towards the rear of City Hall.

"The man was not injured, but was left badly shaken following the incident.

Donegal Square West - Google maps.jpeg