Man wanted in Republic for assault on woman arrested by police in Belfast

The 55-year-old is wanted to stand trial for an offence of assault causing serious harm in Killarney, Co Kerry, on Christmas Eve 2015

A man wanted in the Republic of Ireland for assaulting a woman has been arrested by police in Belfast .

He was initially located and detained by the UK Home Office's Immigration Enforcement team.

An outstanding Irish extradition warrant was identified and he was then arrested by officers in Northern Ireland .

He is due to appear at Laganside Extradition Court later on Saturday.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: "We appreciate the assistance of our partners in Immigration Enforcement in locating this man and identifying that he was wanted in another jurisdiction.

"This case involves a very serious assault against a woman which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

"Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.