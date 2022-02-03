Man was stabbed in foot during incident

It was reported at around 10pm that a man aged in his 30’s was attacked in the street at Lisnahull Gardens by males after he attempted to break up a fight between two men.

The victim sustained a number of stab wounds to his foot as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...