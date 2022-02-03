Man was stabbed in foot during incident

Police say a man has been stabbed in the foot during an incident in Dungannon on Wednesday night.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:29 am

It was reported at around 10pm that a man aged in his 30’s was attacked in the street at Lisnahull Gardens by males after he attempted to break up a fight between two men.

The victim sustained a number of stab wounds to his foot as a result of the incident and required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 17 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and is currently in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police say efforts are ongoing to identify the second male involved who was described as being approximately 5’9” tall and wearing a black hooded top.