Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

James Gerard McSorley, 58, was refused bail amid claims he drove the vehicle from Belfast to Co Tyrone on the day Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot.

Mr Justice O’Hara based his decision on the need to protect police and the public from any risk of further dissident republican attacks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCI Caldwell was shot repeatedly in front of his son just after he finished coaching a youth football team at sports facilities in Omagh on February 22.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gunmen made their getaway in a Ford Fiesta discovered on fire later that night.

Although the New IRA claimed responsibility for the shooting, police believe other criminal factions assisted in targeting someone regarded as a joint enemy.

McSorley, of Chichester Mews in Belfast, denies a charge of preparation of terrorist acts in connection with the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives believe three cars were used in the operation, including a second Ford Fiesta transported to Omagh for an unattributed role in the build up to the shooting.

Prosecutors claim McSorley transported that vehicle from Belfast to Tamnamore Roundabout, near Dungannon.

He was then allegedly picked up and driven back to the city by his co-accused, 47-year-old Tony Slevin, of Derryloughan Avenue in Coalisland, Co Tyrone.

Seven other men have been charged with attempting to murder DCI Caldwell, who spent nearly two months recovering in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposing McSorley’s application for bail, a Crown lawyer claimed he was in telephone communication with another unnamed suspect who gave him instructions to take the Ford Fiesta to Co Tyrone.

She contended that CCTV and mobile phone evidence linked him to the journey.

McSorley made no comment during 14 police interviews, the court heard, but provided a pre-prepared statement denying involvement.

Defence barrister Sean Devine argued there were “evidential gaps” in the case against his client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on the second Ford Fiesta’s undefined alleged involvement in the plot, counsel submitted: “It is difficult to discern what role has been ascribed to him.”

But despite granting bail to Slevin last month, Mr Justice O’Hara held that the same reasons did not apply for McSorley.

He described the shooting of DCI Caldwell as “a planned exercise involving a significant number of people who were plainly committed to his death”.

The judge said: “Those who played a role of significance cannot expect in the current climate, with dissidents being active and claiming responsibility for a variety of attacks, that their bail applications will be met sympathetically.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad