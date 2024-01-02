​A 28-year-old man who burgled his mother’s home in a “fit of pique” has avoided being sent to prison.

Ryan Galbraith received a four-month suspended sentence for stealing belongings from the property in east Belfast.

The city’s Magistrates Court heard he entered the house at Laird Park on November 12 last year and took a silver ring, two framed photographs and a box of Heroes chocolates.

Police were alerted and located the stolen items during searches at the defendant’s current accommodation on Belfast’s Crumlin Road.

Galbraith pleaded guilty today to a charge of burglary.

Defence counsel Chris Sherrard told the court his client committed the offence following an unsuccessful attempt to “mend bridges” with his mother.

“In a fit of pique, or moment of madness, he went to the former family home… went in and took some items of sentimental value,” counsel said.

Mr Sherrard added that Galbraith had been allowed into the property by another relative.

“It was fairly mean spirited, but it was not like other situations where someone breaks into a stranger’s house to take items to sell to fund a drug habit,” he stressed.

District Judge Alan White ruled that the domestic burglary crossed the threshold for a custodial sentence.