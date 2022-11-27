News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man who died after being hit by lorry is named

A man who died after being hit by a lorry in Co Down has been named as Paul Grant.

By Cate McCurry
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Nov 2022, 9:17am

Mr Grant, 65, from Portadown, was hit by a lorry in Waringstown on Thursday, police said.

Sergeant McIvor from the collision investigation unit said: "Paul sadly died at the scene in the Moss View area after he was struck by a lorry at around 5.45pm.

Hide Ad

"We are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the collision can get in touch by calling 101."

Paul Grant Grant, 65, from Portadown, was hit by a lorry in Waringstown on Thursday, police said

Most Popular

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/.