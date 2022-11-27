Mr Grant, 65, from Portadown, was hit by a lorry in Waringstown on Thursday, police said.

Sergeant McIvor from the collision investigation unit said: "Paul sadly died at the scene in the Moss View area after he was struck by a lorry at around 5.45pm.

"We are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the collision can get in touch by calling 101."

