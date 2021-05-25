Man who died in NI house fire is named as PSNI continue to appeal for information about blaze

In a statement the PSNI have named hm as 62-year-old Jimmy Thompson.

A second man was taken to hospital following the incident and remains in a critical but stable condition at this time, police say.

The statement released this morning said that detectives are continuing to appeal for information following a fatal house fire which occurred at the Parkview area of Newry on Friday 21st May.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said: “Shortly after 11:40pm, colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended a report of a fire at a mid-terraced bungalow in the area. Two men were rescued from the property, but sadly one man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance during the incident.”

Det Chief Insp Gibson added: “Enquiries are continuing in relation to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2294 21/05/21. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

In a post on social media local SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said: “I’ve just left the scene of a sadly fatal house fire overnight at Park View in Cloghouge.

A man has died and another is critically ill followng a house fire in Cloughoge in County Armagh

“My sympathies with the family, friends and community of the gentleman who was sadly deceased.

“I know there is another person in the Royal and I pray they are able to make a full recovery.”

And Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins also expressed her condolences following the death. She added: “The local Cloughoge community are in shock today at the news of last night’s house fire at Park View, which has claimed the life of a man and left another person injured.

“This fire was a terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and sympathy are with the family and friends of the man who has lost his life. We hope that the person injured will make a full recovery.

“I would also like to express our deep gratitude to the emergency services who responded to last night’s fire.”

