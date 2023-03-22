News you can trust since 1737
Man who kept his partner in a tent is jailed for five months

​A man who kept his partner living in a tent as part of a campaign of control has been jailed for five months.

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT- 2 min read
James McDonagh, 52, was accused of sleeping at the door of the makeshift accommodation in south Belfast to stop the woman from leaving.

​McDonagh, of no fixed abode, admitted subjecting her to domestic abuse over a period of nearly six months, along with a further offence of possessing Class C drugs.

​Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the victim approached police in a Lisburn Road cafe on November 16 last year to make the disclosures. ​She told officers that McDonagh had controlled her since his release from prison and prohibited contact with her family.

​Crown lawyer Mark O’Connor submitted: “He had the injured party staying in a tent to prevent her from leaving.”

McDonagh also regularly talked down to the woman, the court heard, using insults and calling her derogatory names.

​“She said that she was restricted from who she could communicate with, how she spends her money and where she goes,” Mr O’Connor added. ​When police arrested McDonagh, officers recovered a packet of pregabalin pills.

​District Judge Anne Marshall was told he is a heroin addict who has been clean for the last five years.

​“He had been living in a tent on the Lisburn Road just opposite the police station for 12 months,” a defence barrister said.

​Counsel stressed that her client’s relationship with the victim has now ended.

​Sentencing McDonagh to five months imprisonment, Mrs Marshall held that the domestic abuse was aggravated by his previous conviction for common assault on the same woman.

​However, due to the period already spent on remand in custody,he is expected to be released from jail within days.