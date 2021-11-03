Man who killed rising boxing star Eamonn Magee Jnr to challenge his conviction

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Orhan Koca pleaded guilty to murdering 22-year-old Eamonn Magee Jr outside a house in west Belfast back in May 2015.

But the Turkish national claimed today that he was forced into making admissions.

Judges at the Court of Appeal listed his challenge to the conviction for a full hearing early next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koca, 39, is currently serving a minimum 14-year sentence for the murder of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

Mr Magee was stabbed six times during the fatal attack at Summerhill Park in the Twinbrook area.

Koca had been motivated by jealousy when he armed himself and went to his former family home with the intention of killing the engineering student and personal trainer, a previous court heard.

The barman was said to have been possessive of his ex-partner, becoming aggressive if she attracted attention from other men.

She had formed a new relationship with Mr Magee after they met at a gym where he worked.

The young boxer also hoped to follow in the footsteps of his father - former welterweight champion Eamonn Magee Sr.

Koca initially denied carrying out the killing, claiming he had panicked and lunged at what he believed to be a house intruder with a pair of garden shears.

But following his guilty plea the judge who jailed him declared that it had been “a pre-meditated and planned murder which was both brutal and sustained”.

Representing himself, Koca appeared remotely from prison for today’s preliminary hearing at the Court of Appeal.

He made unsubstantiated claims that the admissions were made without access to an interpreter.

“I’m not guilty of the charges because I was forced to plead guilty,” he alleged.

“This is discrimination... you should never treat a human being like that, especially a foreign national who doesn’t understand English.”

Koca urged senior judges to help him obtain legal representation for his case.

However, Lord Justice McCloskey told him: “We do not have the power to do that. The only person who can get you a lawyer is you.”