Man who set fire to spray from aerosol can and pointed it towards woman's face is jailed for a year

Court report

Jordan Brown (26), of Woodburn Walk in Carrickfergus, admitted charges of assault and making a threat to kill on December 2 last year.He also admitted arson of another woman's car in Larne on February 26, 2022.

The defendant appeared via video link from prison at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, on Thursday.

A prosecutor said police received a report of a "domestic incident" in which Brown had turned up at a property around 2am on December 2 demanding entry or otherwise he would force his way in.

When he was let inside he told the woman he was going to "burn her house down with her in it" and elbowed her in the eye.

The prosecutor added that Brown "lifted an aerosol can and lit the spray with a lighter, aiming the flames towards her face". The prosecutor said "no injury occurred" and the defendant then left the property.

In relation to February last year a vehicle in a driveway in Larne was 'written off' at a cost of "£2,200"after Brown set it on fire. CCTV showed a male smashing the back window and pouring accelerant in and setting the car on fire. Police later stopped a vehicle and Brown smelt of accelerant.

There had also been a message on the defendant's phone saying: 'Mate, I need to know of smoke before I hand over agreed and you don't sound too sure'.

A defence lawyer said a "friend" had asked the defendant to damage the car and "very stupidly" he agreed.The barrister said the incidents had been "shameful".District Judge Nigel Broderick said they had been two very serious incidents and carrying out the arson on behalf of someone else was "quite sinister".