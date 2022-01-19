Man who struck doctor treating him escapes prison sentence

Belfast Magistrates Court.

Michael McParland was sentenced to 200 hours community service for lashing out at the medic in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

The 34-year-old, of Berlin Street in the city, was also ordered to pay the victim £300 compensation following his conviction for common assault.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was brought to the hospital’s accident and emergency department suffering from an overdose on October 18 last year.

A prosecution lawyer said that as the doctor leaned in and attempted to rouse McParland, he responded by striking her.

Defence barrister Eoin Macdonald argued that his client had shown immediate regret.

“As soon as the doctor left the cubicle he could be heard apologising profusely to the nurses,” counsel said.

“He is deeply remorseful for his actions – he was woken out of a drug-induced haze from an attempt to commit suicide.

“It’s not a situation where someone has gone to A&E intoxicated and tried to be disorderly.”

McParland’s overdose occurred at a time when he was under stress from being almost £6,000 in debt, the court heard.

Deciding not to send him to jail, District Judge Mark McGarrity cited his guilty plea and apology to hospital staff.

“It seems the strike to the doctor occurred in the context of impaired culpability he might have suffered when he took the overdose,” Mr McGarrity said.

Instead, he imposed community service with a clear warning to McParland.

The judge told him: “It was touch and go whether that was appropriate. If you don’t do all the work, I have to impose a prison sentence.”

Mr McGarrity also directed: “You are required to pay the doctor £300 compensation.