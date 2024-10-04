Man who subjected young mum to sectarian intimidation after Rangers v Celtic match drops appeal against prison sentence

Brothers Alister and Adrian Douglas captured on doorbell camera footage during the incident

​A man who subjected a young mother to sectarian intimidation following a Rangers vs Celtic football match has abandoned a legal challenge to his prison sentence.

Adrian Douglas is currently serving a 20-month term for the drink-fuelled attack on the woman’s home in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Doorbell camera footage captured the 35-year-old, from Carrick Drive in the town, banging and shouting at the front of her house.

His 38-year-old brother, Alister Douglas, of Charles Baron Gardens in Lurgan, also targeted the property during the incident in April 2023.

The pair had spent the afternoon drinking and watching an ‘Old Firm’ Rangers vs Celtic game before going to Danielle Skelton’s home on Ashleigh Crescent.

Footage widely shared on social media showed them hammering on the front door while the victim was inside with her son.

Adrian Douglas shouted; “Fenians are in here… taigs here…” as he thumped and kicked at the entrance, previous courts heard. Attempts were also made to cover the camera once the doorbell device was spotted.

Ms Skelton, who was forced to move out of the property, later described how the ordeal left her feeling “petrified”.

In May this year Alister Douglas received a 12-month suspended term for aiding and abetting intimidation. But his younger brother, who admitted charges of intimidation and attempted criminal damage, was jailed after being assessed as the main instigator.

Adrian Douglas was told he must serve 10 months in custody and a further 10 months on licence for offences which the trial judge found to be aggravated by religious hatred.

His lawyers were due to contest the sentence imposed at the Court of Appeal today.