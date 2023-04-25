A second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties, were physically uninjured but all three have been left badly shaken.

The incident occurred in Lenaderg, near Banbridge, last night. Police have appealed for information.

In a PSNI statement, Sergeant Murray said: “It was reported just after 8.10pm that a number of windows at a property in the Dandy Row area had been smashed by a man with a baseball bat.

“He was described as being ‘well-built’ and wearing a grey hooded top.

“One woman, aged in her fifties, who was in the property at the time sustained a facial injury while a second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties were thankfully, physically uninjured. All three have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black estate-type vehicle with a number of occupants in the area at the time.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1962 of 24/4/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.