News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
11 minutes ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
1 hour ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
3 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
4 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
4 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Man wielding a baseball bat smashes windows at a property in Lenaderg, near Banbridge, causing facial injury to woman in her fifties

A man wielding a baseball bat has smashed a number of windows at a property, injuring a woman aged in her fifties in the face.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:37 BST

A second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties, were physically uninjured but all three have been left badly shaken.

The incident occurred in Lenaderg, near Banbridge, last night. Police have appealed for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a PSNI statement, Sergeant Murray said: “It was reported just after 8.10pm that a number of windows at a property in the Dandy Row area had been smashed by a man with a baseball bat.

The incident occurred n Lenaderg, near Banbridge at a property in the Dandy Row areaThe incident occurred n Lenaderg, near Banbridge at a property in the Dandy Row area
The incident occurred n Lenaderg, near Banbridge at a property in the Dandy Row area
Most Popular

“He was described as being ‘well-built’ and wearing a grey hooded top.

“One woman, aged in her fifties, who was in the property at the time sustained a facial injury while a second woman and a man, aged in their seventies and eighties were thankfully, physically uninjured. All three have been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a black estate-type vehicle with a number of occupants in the area at the time.

“We would also appeal to anyone who may have any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1962 of 24/4/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/